Pay electricity dues by January 15 or face disconnection: CESU

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) on Tuesday asked its consumers to pay their pending electricity bill dues by January 15, 2020, or face disconnection.

Briefing media persons here, CESU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Bothra urged the consumers, both private and government establishments to pay their pending dues so that the electricity board can provide better services to all.

“We request to our consumers to clear their pending bills by Jan 15, 2020, failing which power supply to their homes, business establishments or government offices will be disconnected,” said Bothra.

As many as seven lakh consumers have not paid their pending electricity bills. Of them, 92% are domestic consumers and around Rs 1,023 crore are yet to be recovered from them, he pointed out.