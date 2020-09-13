Pay attention! Make this update in Aadhaar Card if your children are already 5 and 15 years of age

The Aadhaar card has now become an essential part of our lives. Whether taking benefits of government schemes, benefits of DBT, opening of bank account, making PAN card or property registration, Aadhaar has become a useful document almost everywhere.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing organization, an Aadhaar Card can also be made for a newborn child. There is no need to wait for this. After this, the other important thing that every parent or legal guardian should keep in mind is that if you have made your child’s Aadhaar card, then at the age of 5 years and 15 years, some important changes have to be made. This change is called biometric updation of children and it is mandatory.

According to UIDAI, parents can get their child’s Aadhaar card made by visiting any Aadhaar Seva Kendra through the birth certificate i.e birth certificate or discharge card/slip issued by the hospital.

Things to keep in mind when updating the Aadhaar card

According to UIDAI, it is mandatory to update your child’s biometric details when he is 5 years old. Similarly, biometric details have to be updated even when the child is 15 years old.

Actually, children whose Aadhaar card is made before 5 years of age do not develop the biometrics, fingerprints and pupil of the eyes. Therefore, during the enrollment of such young children, their biometric details are not taken. Therefore, UIDAI has made it necessary to update it on 5 years.

In the same way, the biometric parameters change when the child enters adolescence. Therefore, UIDAI has once again made it necessary to update the biometric details at the age of 15 years.

Where and how much it will cost to update the Aadhaar card

According to UIDAI, updating the biometric details in the child’s base is completely free. That is, not even a rupee has to be charged for this. Also, wherever you go for the detail update, you will not have to give any kind of document. Parents can update their child’s biometric details in the Aadhaar card by visiting their nearest Aadhaar center. Information about the nearest Aadhaar center is available on the UIDAI website.