Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Mastermind Punjilal Meher Gets Interim Bail

Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Mastermind Punjilal Meher Gets Interim Bail

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court here on Wednesday granted interim bail to Punjilal Meher, the alleged mastermind of 2018 Patnagarh parcel bomb blast case, to perform the post-funeral rites of his mother.

Meher was granted bail for four days from January 24 to January 28.

Related News

Odisha’s tableau with Lingaraj temple, Rukuna Rath to roll…

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Cuttack on Thursday, to pay…

Edible oil adulteration unit busted in Cuttack, 1 arrested

14 new flights planned for better air connectivity to Odisha

However, the High Court has directed Meher not to speak mediapersons during this period. The accused was also asked to take prior permission from the local IIC if he would visit outside the district.

Earlier, Meher was granted one-day parole to perform the last rites of his mother Indumati on January 12.

Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh, was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Odisha Police on April 25, 2018, in connection to sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion that killed newly married Soumya Sekhar Sahu, his grandmother Jemamani and left his wife Rimarani grievously wounded in burn injuries on which took place on February 23, 2018.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s tableau with Lingaraj temple, Rukuna Rath to roll on Rajpath on Republic Day…

State

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Cuttack on Thursday, to pay tributes to Netaji Subhash…

State

Edible oil adulteration unit busted in Cuttack, 1 arrested

State

14 new flights planned for better air connectivity to Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.