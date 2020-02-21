Patnagarh Parcel Bomb: Deceased’s wife demands death penalty for Punjilal

Balangir: Two years ago on today’s date, that is February 21, the parcel bomb had arrived at the house of Rabindra Sahu. His son got married on February 18 while the bomb was received at his home on Feb 21 which exploded on February 23. Two years have passed since the incident but the victim family is still struggling for justice. Kalinga TV talked to Reema, wife of deceased Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his father Rabindra Sahu.

Reema said, “Although two years have passed, I still remember the incident. In these two years we have put our best effort to seek punishment for Punjilal Meher, the culprit, from the court of law. Yet, he is yet to get the punishment for committing the heinous crime. He should be issued death penalty at the earliest. I have lost trust on judiciary but still appeal govt to take necessary steps to punish the culprit Punjilal Meher.”

On February 23, 2018, Soumya and his grandmother Jemamani were killed in the parcel bomb case while his newly married wife had sustained grievous injuries.

Later the Crime Branch, which was handed over the case, arrested English lecturer Punjilal Meher as the main accused. Due to some past enmity with Soumya’s mother Sanjukta Sahu, Meher had allegedly conspired for the bomb blast.