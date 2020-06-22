Balangir : A government official in Odisha’s Balangir district has been arrested by Vigilance sleuths after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojanaon (PMAY) on Monday.

Debi Prasad Mishra, a Junior Engineer of Patnagarh Notified Area Council (NAC) was caught red-handed while taking the bribe from one Tankadhar Kumbhar in lieu of passing his final bill of PMAY.

The anti-corruption agency laid a trap today after receipt of a complaint alleging that the accused official was demanding illegal gratification from the complainant to release pending bills worth Rs 40000 for the PMAY work.

The Vigilance sleuths were carrying out multiple raids at Mishra’s office and residence following the incident, when the last reports came in.

Further investigation was going on, officials said.