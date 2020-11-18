Patnagarh Gruesome Massacre: 7 Accused Arrested; Weapons Seized

Patnagarh Gruesome Massacre: 7 People Arrested; Weapons Seized

Balangir: In a major breakthrough, the Special Team of Balangir Police on Wednesday arrested seven accused persons in connection with the murder of six members of a family in Patnagarh recently.

According to Balangir SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat, the Special Team of the district arrested seven persons accused for their involvement in the gruesome massacre. However, two others managed to escape police arrest.

The accused have been identified as Babula Jani, Chhaya Gond, Baldev Gond, Manish Gond, Bhala Jani, Shiva Jani and Bikal Kairi.

He further said that cops also have seized several weapons used in the crime. Besides, three bikes, six mobile phones, petrol bottle also have been seized.

All the accused will be forwarded to the court later today, ignored the SP.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Bulu Jani (50) of Sanrapada village under Patnagarh police limits was killed along with his wife Jyoti (48), two daughters Sarita (14) and Shreya (3), and two sons Bhishma (5) and Sanjeev (2).

All of them were found lying dead inside their house on November 11.

Initially, Bulu Jani and his wife Jyoti were murdered by the accused over past enmity. Later, they killed their children suspecting that they would take revenge in the future, said Sampat.

