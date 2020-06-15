Puri: The holy flag atop Sri Mandir in Odisha’s Puri flew off today. Panic gripped devotees as it is considered as a bad omen by many Hindus.

According to sources, the people of Odisha are already panicked with the coronavirus situation and the uncertainty over the Rath Yatra. With such an incident taking place at such a time, people are truly scared.

However, the Sevayats of the temple say that strong winds and rains might be the reason behind the flying off of the holy flag atop Sri Mandir and there is no reason to panic.

Coincidentally this is the fourth occasion of a mishap with the holy flag in this year.

The first time the holy flag turned into a knot and stopped flying. In the second incident the manasika flag caught fire on Papamochani Ekadasi last week. In the third occasion the flag flew off just before cyclone Amphan.

Now-a-days Devotes are restricted from visiting Lord Sri Jagannath in Puri due to Coronavirus lockdown. Only the police and sevayats are allowed to go inside the premises of the temple.

It is noteworthy that, due to continuous rains there has been water logging in the ‘Bada danda’ and the Rath construction work has been disrupted today.