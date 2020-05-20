Puri: The Patita Pabana flag that is fixed to Nilachakra atop Srimandira in Odisha’s Puri torn due to strong winds. It was witnessed on Wednesday.

The most probable reason behind the above incident seems nothing but strong wind speed. Although cyclone Amphan did not made landfall in Odisha, wind speed reported about 40 km/hr in Puri today thanks to Amphan.

Recently on May 18 this holy flag snapped off due to heavy winds. Although such incidents related to Srimandira are widely considered inauspicious across Odisha, many devotees of Lord Jagannath had opined on social media that it was an indication by the Lord that He is there to protect.