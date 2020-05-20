Flag atop Puri Srimandir torn due to strong wind

Patita Pabana flag atop Puri Srimandira torn due to strong winds

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Patita Pabana flag that is fixed to Nilachakra atop Srimandira in Odisha’s Puri torn due to strong winds. It was witnessed on Wednesday.

The most probable reason behind the above incident seems nothing but strong wind speed. Although cyclone Amphan did not made landfall in Odisha, wind speed reported about 40 km/hr in Puri today thanks to Amphan.

Recently on May 18 this holy flag snapped off due to heavy winds. Although such incidents related to Srimandira are widely considered inauspicious across Odisha, many devotees of Lord Jagannath had opined on social media that it was an indication by the Lord that He is there to protect.

 

You might also like
State

Surat returnee youth dies at quarantine centre in Odisha’s Nayagarh

State

Govt launches scheme for 100 % solarisation of Sun temple, Konark town

State

Betel Leaf Plantation Destroyed As Cyclone Amphan Hits Odisha

State

Kalahandi reports 11 new COVID-19 positive cases; Tally in Odisha moves to 1054

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.