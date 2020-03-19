Patita Pabana flag atop Srimandira in Puri of Odisha caught fire

Flag atop Puri Srimandira catches fire in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 1,603

Puri:  A flag atop the Srimandira in Puri of Odisha caught fire Thursday. Today is Papamochani ekdasi. Reportedly,  lamps had been placed atop the temple on the occasion of Ekadasi today which caught fire due to the gusty winds.

However, as per devotees, this is an indication by Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe about coming up of a huge hazard.

Related News

Odisha reports its 2nd positive coronavirus case

East Coast Railway Cancels 10 More Trains Amid Coronavirus…

Coronavirus scare: Odisha CM asks people to protect elderly…

Newlywed couple from Odisha’s Nabarangpur stranded in…

Flags are fixed atop the famous temple and height of Puri temple is 214 feet. Hence, nobody can see from a close distance anything that happens atop  the temple. However, we can see fire atop the temple as seen in the video. However, what was witnessed from far distance was a few lamps were been placed near the Nila Chakra from where the flag might have caught fire.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports its 2nd positive coronavirus case

State

East Coast Railway Cancels 10 More Trains Amid Coronavirus Scare

State

Coronavirus scare: Odisha CM asks people to protect elderly persons with love and…

State

Newlywed couple from Odisha’s Nabarangpur stranded in Malaysia

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.