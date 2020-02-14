Balangir medical tension

Patient’s relatives attack nurse in Balangir Hospital over medical negligence

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balangir: Tension prevailed at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) here yesterday after a group of relatives of a patient attacked a nurse over alleged medical negligence.

The victim nurse has been identified as Pratima Pradhan.

As per the report, a patient from Malpada area of Balangir town had been admitted to the BBMCH for treatment yesterday but his condition deteriorated later. At least two attendants of the patient indulged in an argument with Pratima who was on duty at that time over medical negligence.

As the argument escalated further the attendant duo thrashed the victim nurse mercilessly.

Post the incident, nurses and other staffs of the hospital staged a protest inside its premise demanding security at the workplace. The protest was withdrawn after local police reached the spot and had a dialogue with the staffs.

A meeting of the hospital staff has been scheduled for today to decide the future course of action in connection with the attack.

