Patient’s death sparks tension in Odisha hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: Tension prevailed at Chhendipada Community Health Centre in Odisha’s Angul district following the death of a patient at the hospital yesterday.

One Dilip Kumar Sahoo of Khairapali village of the district became unconscious all of a sudden due to some unknown reason on Thursday.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment by his relatives. However, there was no doctor to attend him. Irate over the absence of the medicos they created ruckus on the premises of the hospital. Besides, they filed a complaint with the local police against the hospital authorities.

The situation became normal after they got assurance of stringent action against the doctors and compensation to the kin of deceased Dilip.

Meanwhile, Chhendipada police have started an investigation into the matter.

