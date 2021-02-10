Patient Killed, 5 Critical As Truck Overturns On Ambulance In Odisha

Baripada: In a tragic incident, a patient died while five others sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck overturned on a 108 ambulance at Bangiriposhi ghat of Mayurbhanj district this afternoon.

The road mishap took place when the ambulance was shifting a critically ill patient from Rairangpur Hospital to Baripada Hospital for further treatment.

The accident was so severe that the patient died on the spot while the patient’s family members along with the driver of the ambulance sustained critical injuries.

A joint team of local police and firefighters are carrying out the recuperation.