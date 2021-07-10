Patient jumps off the 3rd floor of the Rayagada hospital, dies

Rayagada: Mystery shrouded death of a patient who was undergoing treatment, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of the medicine ward of Rayagada hospital on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rajani Mallika, a resident of Tumbiguda village under Sadar police limits in Rayagada district.

Sources say, the Rajani was admitted at the medicine ward of Rayagada hospital on July 7 following sickness and mouth infection. In the wee hours of the morning, Rajani went to the bathroom and jumped off the building.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Scientific team have reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

