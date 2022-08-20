Patient jumps off AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, dies

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a patient reportedly died after jumping off roof from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar here today.

One Mahendra Swain of Puri district was undergoing treatment at the Plastic Surgery Ward of the hospital. However, the 40-year-old, who was on a wheel chair, jumped-off the fifth floor of the hospital.

While the exact reason what prompted him to take the drastic step is yet to be known, it is suspected that he was under severe mental pressure due to his ailments.

The staff and family members with the help of others recovered Swain’s body.

More details awaited.

It is to be noted here that one Duryodhan Nayak, a resident of Parjang area in Dhenkanal district, died by suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) earlier on Thursday.