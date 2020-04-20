Patient Details Of The 7 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 2 Year Old Girl Among Those Affected Informs I&PR Dept.

Bhubaneswar: The patient details of the 7 new Covid-19 cases of Odisha has been provided by the I&PR department, Government of Odisha.

A two year old girl is one among the 7 affected persons and belongs to Balasore district.

The positive cases belonging to Bhadrak that is Case Nos. 62, 63, 64, 65 & 66 have the following details:

Case No. 62 ——- 48 Yrs Male Case No. 63 ——- 55 Yrs Male Case No.64 ——– 57 Yrs Male Case No. 65 ——– 58 Yrs Male Case No. 66 ——– 66 Yrs Male

The positive cases belonging to Balasore that is Case Nos. 67 & 68 have the following details:

Case No. 62 ——- 32 Yrs Male Case No. 63 ——- 02 Yrs Female

Contact tracing and follow up action is being done.

It is noteworthy that all the areas from where the patients belong have been declared as containment zones and sealed off.