Patient critical, doctor having food in Jajpur DHH, watch viral video

Jajpur: A patient is lying on the bed. Reportedly, he is an accident victim who needs treatment at the earliest. However, as the friends and relatives of the patient are worriedly searching for the doctor, it was seen that the doctor is having food with easy at the rest room. The incident was witnessed in the District Head Quarter Hospital in Jajpur of Odisha. The video of the doctor, having snacks in the rest room and the condition of the patient have been witnessed in a video that has gone viral by now.

As seen in the video, the doctor is watching mobile phone and slowly having snacks from a food packet while he is lying on a bed in the rest room. In the same video it has also seen that the critical patient’s situation is not well as he is groaning in pain.

Later, it was also seen that the family members of the patient is approaching towards the rest room while a person is trying to hide the doctor. Meanwhile the relative is heard asking that a new patient has arrived and he is critical after getting injured in an accident.

The video was reportedly recorded by the relatives of the patient who alleged negligence by the doctor.

It has further been alleged that patients have been alleging negligence by doctors at Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital on earlier occasions also. Now after watching the video, it is time now to wait and watch what steps are being taken.

Watch the video here: