Patient commits suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of the hospital in Dhenkanal

Patient commits suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of the hospital in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Duryodhan Nayak (50), a resident of Lodhani village under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district. He was working as daily labourer in a hostel in Cuttack.

Sources say, family members of Nayak got him admitted to the Dhenkanal DHH at around 10 pm yesterday after his health condition worsened. But at around 4 am he jumped off from the fourth floor of the hospital building.

The family members alleged medical negligence, security guard’s negligence and no availability of bed led to the mishap.

Later, the town police reached the hospital and recovered the body and sent it to the mortuary for post-mortem.