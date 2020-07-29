Patient Steals Rs 30,000 Cash From Doctor’s Drawer In Odisha’s Angul, Caught on CCTV

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: In a dramatic event, a patient was caught on CCTV stealing money from a private clinic in Angul.

The incident took place in the clinic of Dr. Deepak Garnayak which is also his home.

According to reports, early in the day a woman came to Garnayak’s clinic for her treatment. But taking the advantage of no one looking at her, she opened the doctor’s drawer, stole all the cash amounting to around Rs. 30,000 and fled from the spot.

Learning about the theft, Garnayak lodged a complaint at Angul police station.

The police are investigating the CCTV footage to get information about the culprit involved in the theft.

You might also like
State

5 COVID Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises to 159

State

Ganja Seized From Car With Army Sticker In Odisha’s Cuttack, Two Arrested

State

Odisha Matric Results Declared, Check Here

State

1068 Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 29,175

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.