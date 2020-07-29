Angul: In a dramatic event, a patient was caught on CCTV stealing money from a private clinic in Angul.

The incident took place in the clinic of Dr. Deepak Garnayak which is also his home.

According to reports, early in the day a woman came to Garnayak’s clinic for her treatment. But taking the advantage of no one looking at her, she opened the doctor’s drawer, stole all the cash amounting to around Rs. 30,000 and fled from the spot.

Learning about the theft, Garnayak lodged a complaint at Angul police station.

The police are investigating the CCTV footage to get information about the culprit involved in the theft.