Patient carried on cot sans motorable road in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, dies

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a man died in Sambalpur district of Odisha today as the Ambulance failed to reach the village due to lack of motorable road.

The incident took place in Barbil village under Naktideul block.

The deceased has been identified as Biranchi Dehuri of Barbil village.

It is to be noted that, due to unavailability of bridge and proper road the ambulance was stuck in Dhatukimal village that is 5 kms away from Barbil village. Hence, Biranchi was carried by the family members and villagers in a cot up to the ambulance point.

After reaching the ambulance, Biranchi was rushed to Redhakhol hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead.

According to the reports, Biranchi was suffering from high blood pressure and he was under treatment at his home.

Today he fell unconscious while working in his agricultural field. Soon, his family members called for the 108 ambulance service.

One needs to cross the Champali canal and then Bukakhai canal to reach Barbil village. Besides, the road condition is also not good.

Accordingly, the Ambulance could come upto Dhatukimal Champali canal division sans motorable road to the village.

Finding no other means to directly shift the patient to the Ambulance, the villagers and his family members carried Biranchi on a cot and walked 5 kms through sewer water for 2 hours.

After getting into the Ambulance the patient was shifted to the hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctor there.

The villagers have complained that Biranchi could have been saved if there would have been proper motorable roads to the village.

