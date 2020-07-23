Keonjhar: An elderly patient was carried on cot due to poor road conditions in Odisha as ambulance could not reach the house of the patient. The incident took place at ward no-15 of Anandpur municipality area in Keonjhar district.

Emergency ambulance services are not accessible to ward no-15 in the absence of roads , even when its two Kilometer away from the Anandpur hospital and office of sub-collector.

According to reports, the patient who is identified as Pramila, wife of Jhari Mohanty, suddenly fell ill while cooking. Her family members contacted the 108 ambulance immediately. However, the driver denied to drive the vehicle to the house as their was fear of the wheels get entangled in the muddy road.

The family members had no other option but to carry her on a cot for about 1 kilometer to reach the ambulance.

Pramila was admitted to Anandpur hospital in a critical condition.