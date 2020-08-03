Keonjhar: Yet another patient was carried on a cot in Odisha’s Keonjhar district yesterday. The unfortunate incident took place at Basira village in Champua Block of the district.

According to reports, an elderly man of the village fell sick following which his family members called the ambulance to take him to the hospital. However, the emergency services could not reach the village due to the bad condition of the road. Finding no means, the family members along with the staff of the ambulance carried the man till the spot where the vehicle was parked.

Later, the patient was taken to Champua Community Health Centre for treatment.