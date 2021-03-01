Sambalpur: Tension prevailed high after a patient was administered a bottle of expired saline at the District Headquarter Hospital in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday.

The patient has been identified as Saroj Sahu.

As per reports, while the saline was manufactured in February 2019, it expired in January 2021. The negligence of the hospital authorities has raised many eyebrows.

When contacted the ADMO said, “A good number of patients are administered saline daily in the hospital. However, it is the duty of the medical staff to check the expiry date before using any saline. We surely will initiate a probe in this matter and take necessary action.”

The incident did not go well with the patient’s relatives who questioned the accountability of the medical authorities. Who would be responsible if the patient had died, they questioned.