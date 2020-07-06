Patience, discipline and sacrifice will bring us victory in fight against COVID-19: Odisha CM

Patience, discipline and sacrifice will bring us victory in fight against COVID-19: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday addressed the people and yet again requested the people to follow the COVID guidelines to combat the deadly virus citing the smooth conduct of Puri Rath Yatra this year.

Addressing the people this evening, the Chief Minister said that the annual Rath Yatra was conducted successfully in Puri due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

He also thanked servitors of Srimandir, temple administration, government officials, residents of Puri and devotees around the world for the smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the pilgrim town.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we successfully organised Rath Yatra. In this year’s Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath taught us patience, discipline and sacrifice,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that patience, discipline and sacrifice are the thee weapons, those will bring us victory in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also requested the people to wear masks, follow social distancing and maintain the discipline to fight the coronavirus.