Patia station gangrape case: police starts search for accused

Bhubaneswar: Two minor girls were tied up and raped in Patia railway station in Bhubaneswar on Monday by two young men. After the mother of the two girls filed an FIR in the GRP police station, police have started investigating the matter.

Last night police created four special teams and raided the residences of the two people accused. The residences of their relatives were searched.

Both of them are now absconding.

Police has started searching for them by tracing their cell phone numbers.

According to reports it has now come to light that the girls were acquainted with the two young men who have been accused of raping them.

The youths were said to have been working with a fish seller in Patia. The fish seller might also be questioned if the need arises.

The two victims will be brought to the scene of crime for further investigation. Police is planning to do a walk through with their help, it has been reported.