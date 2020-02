Patia Big Bazaar, Bhubaneswar Sealed Off By BMC

Bhubaneswar: Patia Big Bazaar has been sealed off by a joint team of BMC and other authorities.

According to sources, the shopping mall does not have adequate parking facilities.

It also lacks sanitation requirements.

The complex also does not meet requisite fire safety norms.

The BMC Commissioner and other officials raided the mall and sealed it off.

More details awaited.