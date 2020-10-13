Pathetic! Renowned lady singer turns delivery girl in Odisha’s Cuttack: Watch video

Cuttack: Coronavirus pandemic has hugely affected social life of people. Many people have been forced to opt out for demeaning works for livelihood. Such an instance was witnessed recently in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack is regarded as the hub of many cultural and entertainment activities. Most of the Odia films centred at Cuttack while stage shows, dance clubs and many other professional cultural activities go on here. Hence, a lot of people from other districts shift here for a bright career in the film and entertainment industry. In fact, most of them also get success and they enjoy stardom thanks to their talent. However, Coronavirus pandemic has made some of such artists, singers to choose other works which they never wanted to do. Though such jobs are not at par with their talent, but they have been forced to adapt such jobs to sustain.

Jyotsna Patra from Lunia Sahi in Jhanjirimangala of Cuttack city is a known singer. She has lent voice to a number of popular songs and has thrilled the audience in a number of stage shows with her scintillating rendition of songs.

But time has made her a delivery girl today. After lock down imposed due to Coronavirus pandemic, like many other singers, she had to live without work for long days. Finally, though lock down was lifted she is yet to get singing assignments in full fledged, as such concerts are yet to become full fledged, like it was before lock down.

At this juncture, Jyotsna had no other way but to opt out for a job which knocked at her doorsteps. She became the first woman delivery girl in Cuttack to visit door to door to hand over the packet for flipkart.

Narrating her ordeal to Kalinga TV Jyotsna said, “My husband got killed in an accident two years back. Since then I am taking care of myself as our daughter. My daughter is studying. During lock down I faced much problem to run the family. Hence, as I got this job, I took it at once.”

Asked whether she is earning good from the job the singer said, “I am not earning like I was doing from singing. But at least this job is providing me money to maintain me and my daughter. That is the good thing.”