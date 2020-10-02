Pathetic! 4 brothers of family die of Coronavirus in Odisha

Ganjam: In an extremely sad development, at least four brothers of a family died off Coronavirus. The deceased persons are from the Angaragam village under Beguniapada block of Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per reports, late Mahanta Sahu of Angaragam had 5 sons. Two years ago the 55 year old second son of the family had died.

The 42 year old youngest son of the family tested positive for Covid on July 14. A few days later he passed away in coronavirus when he was under treatment at a Covid hospital. Exactly, three days after death of the youngest son, the 48 year old 3rd son of the family found Corona positive. He also succumbed to Covid 19 infection after getting treated for some days in the hospital.

Again, on July 18 the elder brother was found Corona positive. He also passed away in the hospital while undergoing treatment for Corona. Of course, the family members have informed that his Covid test report is yet to come.

On the other hand the only living person out of these brothers had been admitted to MKCG in Berhampur few days back for some health issues. However, on September 27 he also passed away.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of all the brothers of this family.