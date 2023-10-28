Patha Utsav returns back in Bhubaneswar, residents of the city celebrated

Bhubaneswar: Patha Utsav has made a comeback to Odisha capital with people turning up for the weekly street festival on Saturday morning.

The walkathon was flagged off by Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer in the presence of Khurdha District Collector Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi,BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, International Chess Champion Padmini Raut and many other students.

The Patha Utsav started signalling the beginning of Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2024.

Various awareness programs and cultural events were conducted on the SSR and electoral process related themes. Kiosks for on the spot voter registration, replica of a polling station, EVM awareness camp, quiz, Rangoli and painting were the other major attractions.

Similar events were also organised at all district head headquarters, sub division head quarters and Municipal corporations by the district election officers. The focus is to encourage and facilitate enrolment of all 17+ and make the democracy stronger through high electoral participation.