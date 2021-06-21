Past enmity leads to group clash in Odisha village, police forces deployed

Cuttack: A group clash erupted at Gopalpur village under Badamba Block in Odisha’s Cuttack district over past enmity.

According to reports, Sarpanch of Gopalpur Gram Panchyat, Batakrusta Atabudi and his brother had some dispute with Gopabandhun Block member. However, it took an ugly turn yesterday as they along with their supporters attacked each other physically.

Earlier, the Sarpanch had filed three different cases at Badamba Police station over their dispute.

As tension run high in the area following the group clash, two platoons of police forces along with three officers have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.