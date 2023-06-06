Passengers panic as AC boggy of train fills with smoke in Berhampur

Berhampur: The fear of the Balasore train accident has not lessened yet, at the same time another incident has left passengers panic-stricken in Odisha. An AC coach of Secunderabad-Agartala Express all of sudden was filled with smoke in Odisha’s Berhampur station.

It is reported that a minor electrical issue happened in coach no. B-5 of Train no. 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. Due to the smoke, the passengers traveling in the train deboarded the boggy.

This incident has left passengers traveling on the train has left panic-stricken. Some of the passengers are demanding to change the boggy as they say they cannot risk their lives. On the other hand, the on-duty staff attended immediately and rectified the issue. They are trying to assure the panic-stricken people that they will not face any issues further. The express train stayed at Berhampur station for 45 minutes and the journey resumed later.

On Friday, Odisha saw the biggest train mishap of the century. In the horrific tragedies, at least 275 people died while over 1,000 were injured when 21 coaches of two — Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.