Puri: The Indian Railways has reportedly decided to suspend train services to and from Puri from today till further notice.

According to sources, the train services have been suspended on the advice of Odisha government.

The East Coast Railways, following the development, will terminate Puri-bound trains at Bhubaneswar station till further notice, said sources.

Purushottam Express and Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express will originate from Bhubaneswar instead of Puri, added the sources.