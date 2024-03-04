Passenger train in Kendrapara of Odisha to be flagged off on March 5

Kendrapara: Passenger train in Kendrapara will run for the first time on March 5, 2024 said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this passenger train service tomorrow.

Passenger trains will run on the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line. This railway is planned to pass through 18 villages of Kendrapara district, said reports.

In the month of September 2020, for the first time, a freight train ran on this route. Later, the people of the district demanded for the running of passenger train in Kendrapara and requested the Railway Minister in this regard. Now, after the news of the rolling of the passenger train, there is joy and happiness among the local residents.

Flight services in Malkangiri airport to start from March 5, 2024, said reliable reports in this regard. It is worth mentioning here that the Airport was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 9, 2024.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the newly constructed Malkangiri Airport. The CM has been accompanied by the Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, V K Pandian.

In the first phase, in the Malkangiri airport non-scheduled flights with a capacity of 20-30 passengers will operate to and from the airport which has a 1600-metre runway. Later, bigger flights will be introduced, said sources.

Prior to the inauguration of the flight services in Malkangiri airport, trial run of the flight service was successfully carried out yesterday. A seven-seater VT-100 flight took off from Bhubaneswar at 11:00 am with a pilot and two crew members and landed at Malkangiri airport at 12:15 pm. It received water cannon welcome upon arrival.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport