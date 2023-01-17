Passenger train derails near Sivalingapuram station

Koraput: The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train on Tuesday derailed while approaching Sivalingapuram railway station. No casualties were reported.

As per official sources, one wheel set of a general second class coach of the train got derailed.

The railway officials immediately rushed to the spot to ensure that all the passengers were safe and no further damage is done.

The passengers of the derailed coach has been shifted to other coaches.