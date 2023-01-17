Passenger train derails near Sivalingapuram station

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) had a miraculous escape after one coach of the train derailed today near Sivalingapuram

State
By Abhilasha 0

Koraput: The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train on Tuesday derailed while approaching Sivalingapuram railway station. No casualties were reported.

As per official sources, one wheel set of a general second class coach of the train got derailed.

Related News

Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy reaches Koraput,…

2 killed in exchange of fire between SOG jawans, maoists in…

Odisha woman decapitates 3-year-old son in Koraput

Live pangolin rescued by STF in Koraput, 2 arrested

The railway officials immediately rushed to the spot to ensure that all the passengers were safe and no further damage is done.

The passengers of the derailed coach has been shifted to other coaches.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.