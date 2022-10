Balasore: The Bhadrak – Kharagpur Memu Special 08064 Train caught fire a few minutes before today near Bahanaga railway station under Balasore district of Odisha. The train was halted at Bahanaga station due to emergency situation.

As per reports, the train caught fire before reaching Bahanaga station. However, all the passengers are said to be safe. It was a narrow escape for more than hundreds of passengers.

More details awaited.