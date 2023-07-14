Passenger Train catches fire in Balasore

Balasore: The engine of a passenger train traveling from Kharagpur to Bhadrak caught fire in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred at the Balasore-Laxmannath Road station, catching the attention of the passengers on board.

According to sources, on witnessing the smoke, one of the passengers immediately alerted the pilot, signaling for the train to come to a halt.

As the train came to a stop at the Laxmannath Road station, it was evident that there was a fire in the engine. The loco pilot promptly evacuated the engine. An onlooker reported observing smoke emanating from the mobile link of the engine’s suspension spring. The train had been in motion for approximately one and a half hours before the evacuation took place.

Following the incident, the authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the engine malfunction. Passengers were directed to disembark from the train and arrangements were made to transfer them to their destinations via alternative means of transportation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers during this incident.

Passenger safety remains a top priority for railway officials, and they have assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.