Passenger books AirAsia ticket from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, confirmation shows this!

People make sure to plan carefully and purchase plane tickets far in advance when doing so online to avoid price spikes. People double-check their booking status to make sure nothing goes wrong on the day of the trip because of the expensive pricing. One passenger on an AirAsia aircraft from Hyderabad to Bengaluru witnessed an interesting turn of events when the arrival and departure cities were all jumbled up, leading to a fascinating surprise. The incident was uploaded by the passenger on social media, where it quickly acquired popularity and generated a lot of questions from netizens.

The traveller was in the process of booking a ticket on Tuesday from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. After choosing his AirAsia flight, he went ahead and confirmed the ticket. The confirmation popup showed that the ticket was being purchased from Bengaluru to Bengaluru. In addition, the popup message that appeared when he attempted to book a trip from Hyderabad to Bengaluru said it would actually land at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. He immediately took to Twitter to voice his worry and tagged the airline as well to share the incident.

He wrote, “Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from?”

The airline was quick to respond to the tweet and wrote, “Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking.”

After the tweet went viral, several netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, “No it’s not a glitch. It’s a design problem.” Another user wrote, “Luckily they didn’t ask you to change the destination.. haha.” A third user commented, “i think you have not followed the latest circular. These airports function from different places from yesterday. Please get updated.” A user also wrote, “land in bermuda triangle.”

The passenger later shared that he landed in Bengaluru. While some users expressed concern over the glitch by such a big airline, others took humorous jabs at the incident.