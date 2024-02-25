Passenger boat gets stuck mid-Chilika between Janhikuda and Satapada

Brahmagiri: A motorised passenger boat reportedly got stuck in the middle of Chilika Lake on Sunday. The cause of the incident is said to be mechanical fault in the engine of the ferry boat.

As per reports, a passenger boat stuck in mid-Chilika on Sunday due to mechanical glitch. Reportedly, there are more than 30 passengers and 8 bikes on board the boat.

The boat set out for Satapada ghat of Chilika from Janhikuda ghat in the morning. At about 9.40 am, the passenger boat got stuck midway on the water due to technical glitch.

Reportedly, efforts are on by the local fishermen to rescue the trapped passengers. By the time the report was written, the technical issue of the boat had not been solved.

Further information awaited.