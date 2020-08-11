New Delhi: The Railways Ministry on Tuesday announced that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice. The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of the state government, will also continue to run, the Ministry said.

“The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement,” it said. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Indian recorded 53,601 cases, a drop of nearly 9,000 cases from Monday’s 62,064, pushing the total cases to 22,68,675 today. The Ministry said that 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate.