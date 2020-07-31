Bhanjanagar: The rising Covid cases and crisis seems to have been completely ignored, reports suggest that a party had been hosted in the Panchayat office at Badamahuri under Kabisuryanagar Block in Ganjam district of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that Ganjam is the worst affected district in terms of the novel coronavirus in Odisha. Out of the 31,877 Covid affected persons in Odisha, 10,364 belong to Ganjam alone.

The Sarpanch candidate, his associates and Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) were allegedly present at the Panchayat office and were having a party. They had cooked meat and were consuming liquor there.

According to sources the Sarpanch’s husband was the host of the party. When asked, the Sarpanch said that the food was being cooked for the inmates of the Covid centers.

Questions have been raised as to how such a party with liquor and meat had been hosted in the panchayat office at such times of crisis.