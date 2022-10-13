Participate in jhoti competition at Odisha Utsav, check details here

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of ‘Odisha Utsav’ a Muruj and Jhoti competition is being held in Bengaluru to celebrate Odisha.

Here are the details:

Only Odia women living in Bengaluru are allow to participate in the competition. The women living in Bangalore and willing to participate in the event can log on to: www.odishaculture.gov.in Click on the given link to participate in the contest: https://forms.gle/bv1cTygkK2T68Axd7 The last date for receipt of applications has been extended to October 14, 2022. Only the first 300 applicants shall be allowed to participate in the event. The best ten (10) shall be selected and from among them there shall be winner. The decision of the managing committee in choosing the winners shall be final and binding.

The women willing to participate in the competition can find all the details relating to the event in the above two links.

Here are the two links:

1. www.odishaculture.gov.in

2. Find The Participation Form Here

The above details have been shared via a tweet by the Culture Department Government Of Odisha on their official twitter handle. Here are the details-