Partial unlock in Odisha: Mo Bus services to resume from this date

By WCE 3
Mo Bus Services To Resume

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus services will resume regular operation from July 19. This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today.

CRUT, the public transport provider, on its Twitter handle said, “Regular #MoBus Bus service will resume from 19.07.21, Monday. Further details will be shared later.”

“Bus services for incoming passengers will continue from railway station to Cuttack and Khordha even on weekend shutdown from Friday to Sunday. Shuttle service will be available from airport to railway station,” it added.

Related News

Weekend Shutdown In Odisha: ‘Mo Bus’ Service To Remain…

CRUT Changes ‘Mo Bus’ Timetable As Night Curfew Begins In…

It is to be noted here that Mo Buses remained off-road due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Film star couple Anubhav-Varsha to appear at conciliation centre tomorrow

State

Mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF: Wife, DFO, Cook booked under section 302,…

State

Rourkela Sex Racket: 5 arrested and forwarded to Court

State

Micro-containment zone announced in this area of Bhubaneswar, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.