Partial unlock in Odisha: Mo Bus services to resume from this date

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus services will resume regular operation from July 19. This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today.

CRUT, the public transport provider, on its Twitter handle said, “Regular #MoBus Bus service will resume from 19.07.21, Monday. Further details will be shared later.”

“Bus services for incoming passengers will continue from railway station to Cuttack and Khordha even on weekend shutdown from Friday to Sunday. Shuttle service will be available from airport to railway station,” it added.

📢 Notice – Regular #MoBus 🚌 service will resume from 19.07.21, Monday.Further details will be shared later. Friday-Sunday, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from Rly. Station to Cuttack & Khordha.Shuttle service will be available from Airport to Rly. Station. — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) July 15, 2021

It is to be noted here that Mo Buses remained off-road due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.