Partial unlock in Odisha: Bus services to resume across State

Bus services to resume across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to the owners and staff of buses, Odisha government on Thursday announced that bus services will resume across the State from tomorrow.

Announcing about the decision of the State Government, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed that the bus services will resume in Category-B districts as well. Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj are the districts which have been listed in category B.

However, the bus services in Puri district will resume only after the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

It is to be noted here that the State government had earlier permitted to run the buses in category-A districts namely Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

