Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has announced partial shutdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. During this shut down people will be allowed to purchase the essential items only between 7 AM to 12 noon. Further, they have been asked to go to the market only by walking.

The shutdown has been ordered since it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID 19, as per the Govt. letter.

Further, the letter also reads that it is being observed that due to rampant use of two wheelers for purchase of essential commodities by public social distancing and other norms of lock down are being violated. Hence, people have been asked to venture into the market for purchase of essential commodities only by walking.

Here are the instructions related to the said shutdown order.

1. Essential Service will be available from 7 AM to 12 Noon 2.

2. Persons will be allowed to purchase essential needs without motorcycle

3. Complete shut down after 12 Noon to 7 AM. No person shall be outside home after 12 Noon to next day 7 AM.

4. No motor cycle will be allowed now at any cost on road.

5. Vegetables & grocery will be sold in a decentralised mode and 100% door to door delivery of vegetables & grocery will be made through carts.

6. For normal health issues no motor cycle will be allowed. Tahasildar & IIC will examine in case of medical emergency if any arises.

7. Medicine Stores will supply orders over phone. Medicine Shop will be selectively allowed. Drug Inspectors & EOs of ULBs to take a call in this regard. Minimum distance between medicine shop will be 100 metre.

8. 100 % teleconsultation with closure of OPDs. Only Emergency ward will operate & all private hospitals should be ready with COVID corner. This need to be checked by Tehsildars.

9. Senior citizens those who are coming outside for walking purpose must be shifted to institutional quarantine if ignoring the direction.

10. Universal covering of face whoever is outside home and use of mask for indoors too those who are suffering from Flu and are on symptomatic treatment.

11. Strict Police patrolling and whoever seems to violate the law will be put into a quarantine facility. If anyone not following home quarantine then that person must be shifted to institutional