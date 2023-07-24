Part of Puri Chakratirtha road caves in, bus has narrow escape

Puri: Part of Puri Chakratirtha road caved in on Monday said reliable reports. Passengers of a bus were saved from a major accident.

According to reports, the incident happened near Bedi Hanuman Temple in Puri Chakratirtha road. The traffic has come to a complete standstill due to the road caving in.

Both sides of the road have been closed by the Puri municipal corporation. The local residents and tourists are suffering due to this blockade.

The local people have complained that such incidents are happening frequently due to the negligence of the municipal corporation and the government.

Reports say that this morning when a bus was passing through Chakratirtha Road, the road in front of the Bedi Hanuman Temple caved in, the bus had a narrow escape.

The passengers inside the bus were scared and shocked and were knocked all around. Local residents have demanded that the road be constructed immediately. Further detailed report awaited.