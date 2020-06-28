Cuttack: In its bid to contain coronavirus spread, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) declared a part of Cuttack City as containment zone on Sunday.

According to CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, as many as 38 buildings in Sector-9 of the CDA area have been declared as containment zone. The decision was taken after a resident of the area tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking about the development, Ananya Da said that the main road in front of Plot No D-47 to D-49, road in front of D-1 to D-49, Ambatota road from D-1 to B-34 and back side of Plot no B-35 to A-16 have been declared as a containment zone.

“Inhabitants within the containment zone are advised to stay inside their homes & cooperate. CMC will ensure the supply of essentials/facilities for all the citizens in this zone,” said the city civic body in a Twitter post.

We are declaring the below-mentioned zone surrounding the CDA sector 9 area of #Cuttack as a Containment Zone. This decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain the spread of #COVID19. Active contact tracing & surveillance is being carried out. #StaySafeAtHome pic.twitter.com/ztUM0irN2B — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) June 28, 2020

Notably, Badamba IIC, who was living in the area tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.