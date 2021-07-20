Parlakhemundi ACF death: Wife alleges Soumyaranjan of having extra-martial affair

Mayurbhanj: In a major twist in the Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra death, wife Bidyabharati Panda alleged Soumyaranjan of having extra-marital affair and refutes all allegations levelled against her by in-laws.

A six-member Parlakhemundi police team has reached Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj and have started a probe into the matter. They are questioning deceased Soumya’s wife.

Yesterday, the Parlakhemundi police also seized Bidyabharti’s mobile and today they will be questioning Bidybharati’s family members.

It is to be noted there that Bidyabharati came under police scanner after Saumya Ranjan’s father Abhiram Mohapatra filed a murder case against her. Besides, he alleged that she was torturing Saumya mentally and had an illicit relationship with Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera.

Earlier in the day, Abhiram submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP alleging the involvement of a lady IIC of Gajapati who is an acquaintance of ACFO’s wife.

Abhiram also demanded lie detection test of ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera, and cook Manmath Kamba and seizure of their mobile phones.