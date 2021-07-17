Parlakhemundi ACF Death: No sign of fire mishap inside the quarters

Gajapati: In a major twist in the in the mysterious death case of the Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, there was no clue of any fire mishap inside the quarter.

The entire quarter was searched thoroughly and there was no sign of fire reported. Even there was no smell of kerosene inside the quarters. The scientific team and the police are digging deep into the incident.

Yesterday, the scientific team, family members of the deceased and police unlocked the quarter where the fire mishap took place.

Also Read: Mysterious Death Of Parlakhemundi ACF: Scientific Team Unlocks Fire Mishap Quarter To Probe

It is to be noted that on July 12, the ACF reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. Soumyaranjan had married last year. Also, earlier his wife, the DFO and a cook had been booked in this matter.