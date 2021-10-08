Parlakhemundi ACF death case: Crime Branch gives clean chit to DFO, registers case against Bidya Bharati

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the mysterious death case of Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Odisha Crime Branch on Friday gave clean chit to DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha.

While addressing a press meet this evening, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda said that from the dying declaration, police investigation and the polygraph test (lie detection) of the concerned accused persons, Soumya Ranjan’s death was an accidental death and no evidences of Parlakhemundi DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha’s involvement in the case found in the case.

“Soumya Ranjan and Bidya Bharati’s marriage life was not peaceful. A case has been registered against Bidya Bharati as she acted negligently and didn’t attend her husband promptly,” said the Crime Branch ADG.