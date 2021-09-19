Parlakhemundi ACF death case: Bidyabharti Panda to undergo lie detection test tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Bidyabharti Panda, the wife of deceased Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, will undergo a polygraph test (lie detection) tomorrow.

According to reports, the team of Odisha Crime Branch (CB) will conduct Bidyabharti’s lie detection test for which it has already prepared a set of questions.

The lie detection test of Bidyabharti Panda would be conducted with an aim to ascertain the truth behind the mysterious death of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

Earlier on Saturday, the Crime Branch had conducted a polygraph test of Parlakhemundi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and deceased Soumya Ranjan’s cook Manmath Kumbha.

The family members of the ACF had named Bidya Bharati Panda, Sangram Keshari Behera and Manmath Kumbha as accused in the FIR they lodged at the Paralakhemundi police station after the death of the forest officer.

Apart from a CBI probe into the case, they also demanded the arrest and lie detection test of the trio.

Notably, the ACF had sustained burn injuries at his official quarters in Parlakhemundi on July 11. He succumbed while being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack on the following story.