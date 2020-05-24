Parks Reopen In Bhubaneswar Amid COVID19 Lockdown, Strict Guidelines Issued
Bhubaneswar: Major parks of Bhubaneswar reopened today, though the COVID19 lockdown 4.0 is still continuing all over India.
The parks have been reopened on an experimental basis initially but under strict guidelines.
The regulations issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for reopening parks are as follows:
- Parks to remain open from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm
- Use of masks have been made mandatory
- Social distancing has to be maintained.
- Spitting prohibited
- Use of open-air gym equipment banned