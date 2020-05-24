Parks Reopen In Bhubaneswar Amid COVID19 Lockdown, Strict Guidelines Issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Major parks of Bhubaneswar reopened today, though the COVID19 lockdown 4.0 is still continuing all over India.

The parks have been reopened on an experimental basis initially but under strict guidelines.

Notice On The Park Premises With Timings And Regulations

The regulations issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for reopening parks are as follows: 

  1. Parks to remain open from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm
  2. Use of masks have been made mandatory
  3. Social distancing has to be maintained.
  4. Spitting prohibited
  5. Use of open-air gym equipment banned

 

You might also like
State

67 New COVID19 Cases Detected In Odisha, Maiden Cases Reported From Nupada &…

State

Truck Loaded With Fish Overturns In Bhubaneswar, Fish Strewn All Over

State

Bank of India has several vacancies, applications invited; Check details here

State

KIIT, KISS provide medicines, essentials goods to Tibetan monks in Odisha’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.